The Best Discounts Your Student Email Will Get You

Take it from us: The list of college perks you will miss upon graduating is long, but nothing can surpass the pain of losing the discounts provided by your .edu email address.
That address is your VIP card to getting deals at tech companies that rarely offer them, including Apple, and additional discounts on memberships that already save you money, like Amazon Prime. But just as the glory days of waking up to fresh food in the dining hall and having all your friends within the same zip code can't last forever, these discounts expire post-cap and gown — so it's worth taking advantage of them while they last.
Ahead, all the deals your student email address will get you.
