I wake up with very oily skin, especially around my nose and chin. I'd normally combat this with a quick cleanse in the shower, but instead I splash my face with water and wipe with a damp flannel. When I step out of the shower and dab my face as the moisture leaves my skin, it feels desert dry. When my skin feels this parched post-cleanse, I usually reach for an oil or a heavier moisturizer, but Dr. Hextall advised against this and actually sees it as a sign you could benefit from a skin fast. "Over-cleansing the skin so that it feels dry and tight and then compensating with a heavy, oily moisturizer can clog your pores," she says, "so if this practice stops that cycle, then I would see the fast as worthwhile."