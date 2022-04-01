You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
When it comes to mood-boosting accessories that are the fashion equivalent of serotonin, no one does it better than Stoney Clover Lane. And thanks to Target's latest designer collaboration, you can now experience the lifestyle brand in a whole new, wildly affordable way.
Both Target and Stoney Clover Lane are no strangers to the collab game; Target's recent LEGO capsule was one for the books, and Stoney Clover has teamed up with Olive & June and Lele Sadoughi in past years to bring its signature flair to nail polishes and headbands.
For the uninitiated, Stoney Clover Lane was founded in 2009 by sister duo Kendall & Libby Glazer. Their mission: infuse style and good vibes into hyper-personalized everyday items that feel uniquely yours. For their fun-filled Target collection, they've dreamed up everything from printed pet carriers to journals, chic swim pieces to sunnies, backpacks, and so much more. Prices start at $2 (for individual sheet masks) and top out at $160 for a medium hard-shell suitcase. And, of course, much of it can be personalized with SCL's sunny, sweet patch stichers also exclusive to the collab. You can peruse the whole drop on Target or scroll on to scope out our favs from the collection.
