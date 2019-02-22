Hollywood is currently glitzed and glammed out with daring cuts and silhouettes for awards season — but that doesn’t mean the rest of us don’t deserve to be seen. Dressing for the real world, too, begets big fashion moments. For example, nothing makes us exude as much confidence as when a designer piece fits perfectly or when a new or unexpected trend lands effortlessly. For us, celebrity fashion cues are always a good reminder that we ought to take more sartorial risks — and there are plenty of ways to do that, even if we can’t shell out the dough for celeb stylists.