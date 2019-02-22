Hollywood is currently glitzed and glammed out with daring cuts and silhouettes for awards season — but that doesn’t mean the rest of us don’t deserve to be seen. Dressing for the real world, too, begets big fashion moments. For example, nothing makes us exude as much confidence as when a designer piece fits perfectly or when a new or unexpected trend lands effortlessly. For us, celebrity fashion cues are always a good reminder that we ought to take more sartorial risks — and there are plenty of ways to do that, even if we can’t shell out the dough for celeb stylists.
That’s why when personal styling service Stitch Fix launched two activation events — one in L.A. at the Grove, the other in NYC at Columbus Circle — for people who live in the real world, we had to get on the red carpets to snap pics of the everyday styles that wooed us. Unsurprisingly, the well-dressed attendees had wise musings to share on how clothing makes them feel empowered; ahead are seven of our favorite takeaways. As it turns out, anyone can feel like a celebrity — all it takes is committing to a bold decision and a dash of confidence.