Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I definitely feel I grew up with the expectation to attend higher education, although neither of my parents finished college. I excelled in school and I also went to schools where academics were highly valued, and it would have been very unusual to not attend any form of higher education. One unfortunate aspect of that environment (although I'm grateful to have grown up that way) was that I feel like nobody ever really talked about the expense of college. Maybe that's because many of the students around me didn't have to worry about that. My three closest friends all had their education paid for by their parents. For me, however, college ended up being a huge financial burden. I went to a small, private college which was sort of the expectation. I got a great education, but I currently have about $30,000 in student loan debt. It has only grown since I graduated. Sometimes I wish I had skipped it or gotten a degree in something with a more straightforward path to earning a good salary (my degree is in history). My husband and I both hold about the same amount in student loans and we both qualified for merit-based scholarships and heavy federal assistance based on being very low-income students. Thankfully my husband's job qualifies for student loan forgiveness, which he will complete in three years. That will alleviate some of our debt.