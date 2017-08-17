Aside from a guaranteed dose of sunshine, every beach town comes with certain little quirks that add to its unique charm: Cape Cod has lighthouses, New England has cottages, and Maui has tiki huts and palm trees.
But if you're willing to travel, the seaside destinations in Europe make quite an impression: With their rich history and joie de vivre, these villages have long been a favorite holiday spot for glamorous jetsetters. There's even a whole genre of fashion design — resortwear — inspired by what you'd wear on these fancy holidays.
Summer may be winding down, but that shouldn't stop you from channeling your inner Bardot. Grab your shades and espadrilles as we show you you the seven chicest beach towns to live la dolce vita.