Aside from a guaranteed dose of sunshine, every beach town comes with certain little quirks that add to its unique charm. The world has some awe-inspiring seaside destinations to offer, but we think our European resorts more than hold their own. With a wealth of rich history and joie de vivre, these villages have long been a favourite holiday spot for the glitterati.
Summer may be winding down, but that shouldn't stop you from hopping across the channel and soaking up the last rays of sunshine. Grab your shades and espadrilles as we show you you the seven chicest beach towns to live la dolce vita.
