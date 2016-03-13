Holiday allowances. The bane of every salaried worker’s existence, right? Nobody likes restrictions, especially when it means less sun, culture, and sea. But instead of sulking that we have to save our days for Christmas/ weddings/ more weddings/ hen dos, why not embrace all the baby holidays we do get (a.k.a. the weekends!)? Why spend Friday night at a bar in Bank when you could spend it at one in balmy Barcelona instead? Yes, the best thing about the UK is that many of Europe’s best cities are less than a two hour’s flight away. It’s time to start living for the weekend — on the continent that is.
Travel
From Game of Thrones to Big Little Lies: The Fa...
Carol Cat first discovered True Blood in 2008, when a friend gave her a VHS tape of HBO's popular Southern-accented vampire series. "I didn't usually