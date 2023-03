8 Major Spring Makeup Trends, Predicted By Beauty’s Biggest Names

As Y2K fashion finds its way back into our style and makeup choices (I wholeheartedly welcome the return of the butterfly clip, as I always want to feel like a member of B*Witched), we’re seeing the return of all things frosted and shimmery. Eyes, lips, cheeks, body — despite winter being over, it’s still all about the frost. “Think highlighters or shimmer eyeshadows, lip glosses with pearlescent shimmer,” explains Charlie Riddle , celebrity makeup artist and Global Head of Artistry for Stila Cosmetics. “It’s about using them in multiple areas so you have it on the lips, eyes, and cheeks — very Y2K!”