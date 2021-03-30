London’s Top Hairstylists Predict The Biggest Trends For Spring

Whether you're a seasoned Pinterest pinner or have hundreds of saved photos on Instagram, chances are you're in the mood for a brand-new hairstyle this spring, which makes perfect sense: Well into the UK's third lockdown, this is the longest many of us have gone without a hair appointment. It's understandable that we're all pining for change.
Thankfully, the wait is almost over. On April 12, salons in London and across the UK will open their doors once again, and the industry's top experts are predicting tons of game-changing new haircut trends. There's a style to suit everyone, too, whether you're after a full-on hair transformation or something subtle.
Ahead, discover the biggest hair movements set to take spring by storm, according to the hair world's top professionals.