Comfy & Cute Weekend Clothes That Don't Try Too Hard

You work hard enough during the week — and put enough effort into getting dressed — that when the weekend rolls around, you deserve a break. If there's anything the weekend was made for, it's those mindless, throw-on-and-go outfits that are just as comfortable as they are effortless: like the perfect pair of boyfriend jeans or a flattering wrap dress. These are the pieces that help you look polished and put-together (even when you're the most hungover).
However, not having to try hard doesn't necessarily mean giving up completely. Instead, it's about soft fabrics, versatile silhouettes, and no-brainer items that make you feel good, regardless of your mood. We're talking about flowy pants, super-soft T-shirts, and slip-on flats that basically feel like slippers. With weekend duds like these, rolling out of bed in the morning and still looking effortless never seemed so easy.
However, not having to try hard doesn't necessarily mean giving up completely. Instead, it's about soft fabrics, versatile silhouettes, and no-brainer items that make you feel good, regardless of your mood. We're talking about flowy pants, super-soft T-shirts, and slip-on flats that basically feel like slippers. With weekend duds like these, rolling out of bed in the morning and still looking effortless never seemed so easy.