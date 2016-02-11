Spotify's Got Your Sexy V-Day Playlist Right Here

If you haven't heard about a thousand times already, Valentine's Day is this weekend. So to help set the mood, Spotify just released two playlists of the site's most streamed love and sex songs.
Unsurprisingly, the Biebs dominates the love playlist. He's got the top song ("Love Yourself") and the fourth tune ("Sorry") on the mix. John Legend comes in at number two, with "All Of Me," and Ed Sheeran rounds out the top three with "Photograph."
If you're ready to get right down to business, Spotify's sex playlist might be more your speed. Bryson Tiller's "Don't" was the most streamed song here, followed by "Marvin's Room" by Drake and "The Morning" from The Weeknd. Interestingly, there doesn't really seem to be any overlap with last year's sexy Spotify playlist.
Today, the company also launched Love Notes, a playlist-building tool that lets you send a message to your sweetie using the first letter of each song in the mix. Choose the genre and level of steaminess, then put in a message up to 54 characters. It's subtle, so feel free to spell out anything you'd like to sneakily say to your partner, whether that's "H-E-Y-S-E-X-Y" or "D-O-T-H-E-D-I-S-H-E-S."
This month, we're sharing steamy personal stories, exploring ways to have even better sex, and wading through the complicated dynamics that follow us into the bedroom. Here's to a very happy February. Check out more, right here.
