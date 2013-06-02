Inspired by a photo book of '90s businessmen, Executive Model, Sportmax's resort '14 collection is every bit as steely as the wardrobe of any regular American Psycho, but didn't succumb to the typical tropes of pinstripes and pantsuits to get its point across. With some truly oddball silhouettes and futuristic design elements, this is a corporate wardrobe a tad more advanced than what you might see at the board meetings at Bear Stearns — but that's a good thing.
Power and capability hum from every seam, tuck, and pleat, from slouchy jacket-suits to extreme drop-waist dresses, which is what you'd rather be wearing to work anyway (sorry, Patrick Bateman). Now, if the clothes are this good, we'd love to see what Sportmax could do with a business card…