I'm 25 & This Is How Much I Spent On A Mother-Daughter Bonding Trip To Iceland

Do you have credit card debt as a result of booking this vacation?

I do not— we paid for nearly every expense with my credit card because it has no foreign transaction fees and made it easy to tally up everything at the end. I also bought many of my sister’s souvenirs with my card, but my mom used hers occasionally for herself and gifts. I had enough in savings to pay the whole trip immediately and not carry a balance. My mom later reimbursed me a lump sum for 2/3rds, and my sister is on a repayment plan with her. I paid for my own airline, my mom paid for her own, and I gifted my sister her flight for Christmas. All souvenirs were divided up at the end of the trip toward each person and my sister has a balance with me of approximately $250 in souvenirs that she'll repay to me.