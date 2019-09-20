If you see a 100-strong troop of women striding down the streets of New York City next month, don't be alarmed — one brand is putting on a fashion show with a highly unusual concept.
For fall 2019, SOREL brings the pageantry and drama with a mile-long presentation winding through New York City's Meatpacking District (and along the High Line), during which 100 real women will model the footwear brand's extensive range, including wedges, heels, flats, sneakers, and its signature boots. Going to be in town October 2? Join in the fun with activations, and try on shoes virtually with AI technology. This is one fashion show you can enjoy without a plum seat assignment.
