How To Get Dressed From The Ground Up

It's hard work on this side of the screen. But, every day is also an invigorating creative challenge — one we meet surrounded by wonderful, talented, and seriously stylish coworkers. For a little taste of what we mean, we're introducing you to a few of the unsung heroes behind the scenes. Booted up for work (and a bit of play) in fall layers, SOREL steppers, and a few favorite accessories, three R29ers chat about why they love their jobs and give us the lowdown on how they rock their kicks for the 9-to-5 — especially when dressing for a company that is, after all, a preacher of personal style. So, hit play to see how they do it!