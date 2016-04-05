Sophie Simmons Wants You To Know That You Don't Need To Be Retouched

Most of the images we see on our social media feeds are filtered, altered, and sometimes completely retouched. As much as it's fun to play with photo tools, they often create impractical looks and perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards.
Let's take a tip from Sophie Simmons on this one: Put your phone down and recognize just how beautiful you are. No Photoshop necessary. How?
1. Don't spend so much time on social media.
2. Recognize that your photos are not you.
3. Stop comparing yourself to others.
