There is something powerful — and almost radical — about being a confident woman, and the ability to own that innate power can strengthen your sense of self. But what about on rough days when your self-esteem has taken a hit? Actress and musician Sophie Simmons is here to help you give yourself a quick boost — with the Superhero Pose.
How-To: Superhero Pose
1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.
2. Hold your hands on your hips.
3. Keep your shoulders back.
4. Chin up!
5. Hold Superhero Pose for two minutes to gain maximum hero power!
