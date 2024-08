Affordable, Ethical & Truly Unique — Meet Our New Favorite Jewelry Brand

Whether you’re after thick, statement bands, scene-stealing cocktail rings, or stacking sets, SOKO has got you covered. Their use of organic materials like horn (that naturally always varies in color, texture and tone) and dramatic, abstract shapes set them apart from the rest of the market — especially at this price point. Our favorite piece is the Uzi Spinner Statement Ring , $198, now available in both gold and silver plating. It’s a clever design that looks like a stack of delicate bands with different textures but is actually one piece. The three middle rings can rotate so you can play with them.