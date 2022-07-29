12 p.m. — I miss D. so much! He is back in his hometown right now and I am thinking about him nonstop. We are moving in together next month and I am so excited. An idea hits me and I order a small file box with hanging folders. D. has said several times that he needs a file cabinet for his files, which are currently just stacked up in a corner of his closet, so I get this for him as a little surprise when he gets back. Dorky, yes, but I know he will actually use it. $43.28