Did you worry about money growing up?

My parents are extremely frugal, so I was never worried about the day to day. We saved money by living in a smaller house, eating dinner at home every night, and shopping from stores like Ross and Marshall's, which would free up money to enroll my sister and I in whatever extracurricular lessons we wanted. We usually took one or two family vacations a year, often to visit our relatives abroad or travel to other countries. The only time I worried about money growing up was when my sister started applying to colleges. Our parents sat us down and told us realistically that there was no college fund and that if we wanted to go to school out of state, we would have to find some way to pay for it. In the end, I followed my sister to her college knowing that our financial aid would multiply if there were two of us enrolled at the same time.