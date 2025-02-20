Rich Moisturizers Always Broke Me Out — Until I Found This One

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
For most of my life, there were a few words I’d look out for when shopping for a moisturizer: ‘Light,’ ‘gel’ (including offshoots like ‘water-gel’ and ‘gel-cream’), and ‘weightless.’ Anything that promised rich, occlusive hydration had me running in the opposite direction. In hindsight, I was perhaps too cautious of products that would clog my pores and congest my skin because I had the breakouts to prove it.
But if there’s one person who could solve this issue, it’s Sofie Pavitt. The NYC-based esthetician and founder of eponymous skincare brand Sofie Pavitt Face is among the most sought-after beauty pros when it comes to clearing complexions — and for good reason. Put simply, an acne breakout hates to see her coming.
Having launched her brand with the Mandelic Clearing Serum (which won a Beauty Innovator Award in 2023), she’s intentionally developed a comprehensive range of products inspired by — and for — her clients and their most pressing concerns. After a gel-to-foam cleanser, depuffing ice toner pods, micellar cleansing pads, and benzoyl peroxide mask followed suit, she’s gearing up for what may have been her most daunting launch yet: A decadent, intensely nourishing moisturizer that won’t break you out.
Pavitt says the Omega Rich Moisturizer is like a “love letter” to her clients’ complexions. Her clients frequently asked if they could start using rich moisturizers even if they were experiencing breakouts because oily skin and dry patches can often coexist. A white space was identified — the desire for a non-comedogenic (aka non-pore clogging) yet luxuriously rich hydrator — and Pavitt developed Omega Rich as a result. The name is a nod to the omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in the formula, which moisturize deeply, smooth texture, and balance sebum. Other notable ingredients are a trifecta of jojoba, argan, and sunflower oils, plus squalane to lend additional replenishing benefits.
I felt like this was a product truly made for my skin. I’m 31, but still get stubborn breakouts every so often. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve wanted to level up my moisturizer, but I admit that I’ve struggled to find one that my skin doesn’t reject. This one was truly love at first feel: The texture is utterly divine, and it absorbs into the skin quickly, bestowing an instant, healthy glow. It was richer than what I'd typically reach for, but I knew Pavitt would never do me dirty.
Sure enough, after a week of nightly use, I already began to see a subtle difference in my skin; my face felt softer and more supple, and the barely perceptible lines of texture on my forehead (where I tend to get the driest) were less noticeable. There's a fine line between dewy and greasy, and miraculously, this didn't take me over the edge to oil slick territory.
At $64, it's a plush moisturizer at a plush price, but it's worth every penny. I used to rob my skin of moisture in the hope of nixing my incessant breakouts, only to have inflamed, severely irritated skin as a result. In my experience, well-hydrated — and what I like to call “happy” — skin is the kind that ultimately clears up.
I'm convinced that years of compromising my skin barrier only made my acne worse. If you feel the same, there's now a barrier-repairing cream that will love your skin back.
