9 a.m. — My commute is only about 12 minutes if I time it just right. I finally get to see my supervisor. She leaves to speak at a panel at a conference and I fill out a few forms to refer some clients for housing. I call a few of them to confirm their details and let them know that they will be getting housed soon, which is always a great conversation! At around noon, just as I am getting ready to head out to present at that same conference, a client and her case manager walk into my office. They are frustrated with the system and want to know why she has slipped through the cracks. I let her know how people are selected, and that I will look into her case when I get back.