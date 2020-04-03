9 a.m. — I get onto an all-company Zoom call. We're told that everyone who is not on the call has been let go, while all of us who are on the call (the rest of the company), are being furloughed. I feel a mixture of initial shock, confusion, and fear. While I had been hearing about layoffs at other companies, somehow I didn't expect this. I talk to my boyfriend for a while and reflect after the meeting. After having worked crazy hours the past couple of weeks, I have no idea how I'll get done everything I need to with my new hours. I have a hard time collecting my thoughts and cry for a while, though I can't exactly identify the specifics of why I'm crying (For myself? For the other employees who have been let go? For the general state of things?).