How To Indulge In Your Worst Vices & Still Have Good Skin

Gambling, while likely to drain your bank account and alienate your loved ones, has at least one thing going for it: Losing every penny to your name on the slot machines won’t destroy your skin.
Unfortunately for everyone whose vices come in different, ever so slightly more socially acceptable forms, the same can’t be said of drinking, smoking, staying up all night, and treating candy as the foundation of your personal food pyramid.
Those vices will lead to dryness, wrinkles, inflammation, and profound regret when you look in the mirror in ten years and wonder why you spent all those Saturday nights drinking $17 cocktails and laughing over cigarettes into the early hours of the morning when all you got in return was fine lines. (Because life isn’t really worth living if you’re not having fun, that’s why.)
The best way to avoid the negative effects of your not-so-great habits would be to stop doing whatever you’re doing altogether — but you know this. That’s not what you’re here for. You’re here because you want to repent once the damage has already been done.
At risk of sounding too much like your mother, you really should get your shit together sooner rather than later, but we asked dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD, what can be done to minimize some of the damage in the meantime. You'll quit tomorrow, right?