Going make-up free isn't always an option for those with sleep-deprived eyes and duller-than-dull complexions (read: us), but neither is piling on 4,587,489 products in the dead of summer. Well, when you're not in the mood for mascaras and highlighters and everything in between, throw everyone off with a simple swipe of bold lip color from one of our go-to brands: Smashbox.
The trick to pulling off a look-at-me hue is keeping the rest of the face simple. And, considering that the mere thought of wiggling a mascara brush between our lashes in the throes of a heat wave makes us break into a sweat, bold lips are a lifesaver (or, at least a sanity saver). Whether you're into a matte lipstick or super-shiny gloss, these babies will make your pout the center of attention.
Pucker up with our picks, ahead!