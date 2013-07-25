Going make-up free isn't always an option for those with sleep-deprived eyes and duller-than-dull complexions (read: us), but neither is piling on 4,587,489 products in the dead of summer. Well, when you're not in the mood for mascaras and highlighters and everything in between, throw everyone off with a simple swipe of bold lip color from one of our go-to brands: Smashbox.