Our passion for spacial problem solving has deepened over our increased time spent at home — and now, as the weather warms, our outside areas (or lack thereof) are top of mind. For those of us without access to private open-air oases, investing in the right al-fresco finds can be a strategic move in maximizing whatever outdoor space we're working with . Whether you have a window sill, fire escape, shared rooftop, cramped concrete patio, front stoop, tiny grass patch, real backyard, or full-on meadow, we hunted down goods to help make the most out of them.