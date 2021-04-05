Our passion for spacial problem solving has deepened over our increased time spent at home — and now, as the weather warms, our outside areas (or lack thereof) are top of mind. For those of us without access to private open-air oases, investing in the right al-fresco finds can be a strategic move in maximizing whatever outdoor space we're working with. Whether you have a window sill, fire escape, shared rooftop, cramped concrete patio, front stoop, tiny grass patch, real backyard, or full-on meadow, we hunted down goods to help make the most out of them.
Ahead, everything from makeshift windowsill daybeds to front-stoop folding chairs you can easily tote and then stowaway, compact inflatable pools, fire pits, and full-on glamping-gazebo tents that will distinguish your own outside slice for optimal enjoyment.
