It's Time For Sexy Halloween Costumes To Shed Their Bad Rap

But, there's no reason any woman should miss out on the fun of Halloween because of expectations or criticism. If a woman wants to wear a sexy costume, she should. Tanenbaum just urges women to really think about why they want to wear a sexy costume. If it's because they're seeking social approval, then they should reconsider. "There’s nothing wrong with wearing a costume that some people might consider "slutty" – and no one should be shamed, harassed, or bullied for her costume choice – but if the costume is making her feel anxious, that is a sign she should pay attention to," she says. If a woman wants to wear a sexy costume because it makes her feel good, or because the person or character she's imitating happens to be sexy, then go for it. No one can tell you who to be, on Halloween, or any other day of the year.