It’s Now Or Never To Update Your Slipper Collection

If you've worn any type of shoe other than slippers in the past few weeks, congratulations. I, on the other hand, have been living 24/7 in my fuzzy pink slippers that were once resigned to the back of my closet in a busier pre-pandemic world. But now, with much of life spent indoors these days, we're asking way more of our slipper collection. My personal criteria? Ultra-soft material to make it feel like I'm walking on clouds around my apartment, with a sole sturdy enough to let me keep them on when I take out the trash down four flights of stairs.
So, if you're in the market for a new pair of superior slippers, we've got some good news: Nordstrom Rack is hosting a major sale on some of our favorite slipper styles. Whether you're looking for a slip-on shoe with cozy lining or feeling more of a classic loafer look, now's your chance to grab a pair (or two, if you're in the gifting market) for cheap.
