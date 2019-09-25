In the catalogue of denim styles, skinny jeans might be filed under "wardrobe workhorse that's so reliable it's often taken for granted." But like any relationship that's gotten a little too comfortable, all it takes is a new frame of reference to more fully appreciate what you've got.
That's why we've styled fresh fall outfits around six pairs of Levi’s®, all containing LYCRA® dualFx® technology to help the denim retain its shape and mold to your body for a silhouette that's all you. And in of-the-moment washes and fits, these are some body-con jeans that already feel new-crush-level exciting.