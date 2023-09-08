Skims Debuts New Additions To Its Cotton Collection With Madelaine Petsch

Fans of Riverdale and Skims rejoice: The brand's latest collab is with the one and only Madelaine Petsch (aka fashionable Cheryl Blossom on the CW series). And as you might expect, it exudes confidence and sexiness.
You'll find fresh designs have been added to the brand's cotton collection, such as bodysuits with bralettes, underwear with contrasting trim, and tank dresses, as well as limited-edition colorways of its beloved underwear and bestselling loungewear. Skims enthusiasts will be delighted to know the brand's fan-favorite pink from its Valentine's Day collection has returned, too. Prices range from $16 to $78, which is why you can count on us editors to be first in line waving our golden ticket.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Skims Limited Edition: Bubble Gum Intimates
Spruce up your intimates drawer with Barbiecore bralettes and thongs. These modern, flirty styles will give your safe, neutral-tone bras and underwear a run for their money. The contrasting bands with the Skim logo add a stylish touch.
Skims Limited Edition: Marble Intimates
It's easy to fall into the routine of relying on matching sweatsuits or oversized T-shirts and boyfriend shorts when we're lounging at home. Try one of Skims' cotton-rib racerback bralettes and coordinating drawstring shorts in Marble for a preppy spin, or fashion the sporty tank dress as a pickleball 'fit.
Skims Limited Edition: Light Heather Grey Intimates
There's something about heather gray that exudes coziness and comfort. You can freely go from rolling around in bed to lounging on the couch to midday walks with your furry pet in a tank-and-legging set.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.