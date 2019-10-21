Going Solo: Five Single Moms Talk Divorce, IVF, And Being The Breadwinner

I had eight vials of sperm, and decided that’s how many tries I would do, knowing I was older and it might be harder this time. I did five rounds of IUI. They didn’t work, which was hard on me, partially because I’d told more people than I had when I was trying to get pregnant the first time. So, I decided to do IVF. But before the egg retrieval, they did an ultrasound and only saw two eggs — some people have tons. My doctor told me that it wasn’t likely the IVF would work with only two eggs. So I decided not to go through with it, and did another IUI instead. I took a test on Christmas Eve and found out I was pregnant. I was so happy. I didn’t know what gender I was having, but I hoped for a girl. I started to worry, if I had a boy, who would teach him to knot a tie or to shave? I was more nervous about these things the second time. But I had my beautiful baby girl Raina after a great pregnancy. And then the juggle got real. One of the best hacks of getting motherhood, for me, was getting a Peloton bike. You don’t have to get a sitter to go to the gym, you can just do it in your home and it’s so effective!