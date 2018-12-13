The New Rules Of Holiday-Party Dressing, According To Vera Wang

When you're planning an outfit for a night out, the normal thought process begins and ends with the weather forecast and your itinerary for the evening (and maybe who you're going to see, if we're being honest). But Wang brings up another factor that's less often considered: what you're going to do once you've arrived. Here, your eye might be drawn to the tinsel-y sweater and tall boot first, but it's really what's in between that's the star: As Wang says, "Feminine but cool pleated skirts create movement." Intricate folds, fluid fabrics, and dangly embellishments: These emphasize every shimmy and step so that you don't just walk into a party — you make an entrance.