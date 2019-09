I Tried The Makeup Mirror Of The 1%

If that sounds pretty similar to your average light-up makeup mirror, well, you're not wrong. But here's where things get interesting. Once you link the mirror to your Wi-Fi network and pull up the accompanying Simplehuman app, you can choose from five predetermined lighting modes, including sunny, cloudy, and candlelight. If you're really dedicated to your craft, you can even take selfies in various places you frequent (say, your office), and the app will record the lighting ratios and simulate them in your mirror. Okay then.On top of that, you can program automatic motion sensors that make the mirror turn on when you come close to it. (Next-generation versions are rumored to tell you whether you're the fairest one of all, too.)There's also an option to set timers into the mirror, so you don't have to stop mid-cat eye to check the time. Need to strobe your face in 15 minutes before running out the door? The mirror will flash when time's up. Sure, it's a bit naggy, but in a helpful way.Although it was certainly nice to use such a fancy-pants mirror, Simplehuman's app is the only thing that makes this product really stand out. If you're someone who likes to apply very precise makeup daily (and perhaps live on Snapchat à la Kylie Jenner), this mirror might be a good investment (it has a five-year warranty). But for someone like me, who tends to put her makeup on in a rush, it's not something to shell out four Benjamins for. A window will do just fine.