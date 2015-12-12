Holiday-party season is in full swing, and for plenty of revelers that means sketching on all the cat-eyes and painting on all the red lips their little hearts desire. But some of us just aren't fans of the classic holiday looks. Our stomachs churn when we consider a feline flick. And no red lipstick for us, please and thank you.
So us anti-holly jolly editors decided to take matters into our own hands and put together a killer guide to non-basic party makeup. Hey, it beats taking our Grinch attitudes to Sephora and improvising. Ahead, we've rounded up 25 looks that are holiday-appropriate, but decidedly untraditional.
From over-the-top shades to geometric lines, you'll find something here that's perfect for any shindig on your calendar. And, to be honest, we love The Grinch, so we feel you.
