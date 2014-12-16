Why Everyone Needs An All-Day Scarf

Back home, my love of the wild rag multiplied as I saw the style reflected back to me in fashion shows. Following my intuition (and the coincidental designer styling on spring '15 runways), I found I could tie it around my neck multiple times with the knot to one side to dress up a look and stay warm. Or, I could replace my knit winter scarves and instead tie my navy and white-trimmed silkie in loose triangles that hang in the front. Though I may not be lassoing any livestock any time soon, my rag helps me fend off the varying and inevitable heat zones in my office, since I can wear it inside, too. I love that it adds style instead of bulk the way a knit scarf would.