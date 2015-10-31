What happens when two of your favorite brands collide for a holiday collection? Pure magic. Or at least that's the case with Shu Uemura and Maison Kitsuné. Shu Uemura is a cult-favorite hair and makeup brand, known for its oils and industry-favorite eyelash curler. Maison Kitsuné is the ultimate French cool-girl record label and fashion brand. Put 'em together, and you get a holiday collection completely devoid of the typical Douglas firs and snowflakes — and we're totally cool with that.
The collection includes gorgeous makeup, tools, and hair products all encased in kitschy packaging adorned with punchy colors and adorable doodles. The iconic Kitsuné fox? Present. Mini kimonos and lipsticks? Here and here. And that's not to mention the sumptuous colors and textures of the shadows, brushes, and nail polishes.
Ahead, find our favorite picks from the limited-edition collection. You're going to want to display these on your vanity year-round.
