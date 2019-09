Also of note is that the sheer number of treatments on the market at wildly different price points can be mind-boggling; knowing where to start navigating the jargon is basically a language in itself. But Dr. Tonks says that facials can largely be broken down into a few categories. "You have your proper clinical facials, where you'll be getting extractions, maybe an LED mask , a professional-strength peel, something like HydraFacial or an oxygen treatment maybe added on," she says. "That could be anywhere from $100 to $200." Three digits is a lot, but Dr. Tonks explains that you're paying for the cost of the machines (a salon-grade LED machine, for example, can cost up to $15,000), as well as for a highly-trained therapist who may come from a medical background.