For most people, the correct answer is to do what works for you: Nobody necessarily needs a facial, but if you enjoy them and can afford to indulge — whether that's once a month or once a year — then by all means. There are a few things that professional estheticians can do that you can't at home, but as far as taking good care of your skin, and keeping it clear and healthy, that comes down to what you want to do... and, in some cases, what your dermatologist tells you.