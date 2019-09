If you only have £50 to spend, personally, I’d put it towards some really good cosmeceutical-grade skincare. SkinCeuticals Alumier MD and ZO Skin Health are all great brands, to name but a few. If your concern is acne, uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation or even rosacea, you can make a pretty good dent in that at home using skincare – there’s no need to fork out for a facial there. At-home skincare is better than ever, so why pay to have people apply the same stuff you might have kicking around in your bathroom cabinet? High-end clinics will have some professional-grade products like peels, but on the whole, a mud mask is a mud mask. "If you want laser, radiofrequency or anything like that, I would encourage you to save up a little if you can and go to a reputable, pricier clinic," explained Dr Tonks. "You do see some horror stories from time to time of people being injured or scarred by botched facials, though it is rare. If someone is offering you a real bargain-basement price for a facial, you might end up paying in another way," she cautioned.