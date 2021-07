Consider the fuss-free appeal of sweat shorts , but better — because this outfit completes itself for you. Whether it's terrycloth bottoms partnered with top of the same color à la Entireworld , a pair of patterned pieces from an indie retailer like Lisa Says Gah , or even a washable silk situation (it's a thing!), there are plenty of ways to dress the trend up or down to suit your lineup of looks over the months ahead. The best part? With your legs exposed, this is a uniform that'll earn you major style points without making you sweat. Peep our favorite short sets for summer lined up ahead.