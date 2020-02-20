9 Curly Haircuts For When You Want To Go Short

Going for a significantly shorter cut can be scary for anyone, but when it comes to curly hair, there's an extra level of fear when facing the scissors. One wrong clip can completely throw off the shape, or worse, leave your ends an inch shorter than you'd hoped to go.
Bringing photo inspiration along to your salon appointment is always a good idea, but where do you begin with the countless images on Google Search and endless options hidden under hashtags? Start here, with all the visual inspiration you need to go short with your curls. From pixie chops to angular shapes, check out our favorite ideas from Instagram, ahead.