To be fair, few of us ever “went shopping” like they did in the movies to begin with. Where exactly are these boutiques where shopping associates delicately present you with a garment as if it were a newborn baby? Has anyone other than actresses danced in front of their boyfriend, husband, or dad after trying on an item? Have you ever shopped while wearing a freakum dress and stilettos, and walked around with your arms in a perpetual shruggie pose , because that was the most convenient way to carry your bags? (FWIW, women laughing while holding shopping bags is the original women laughing with salad.) Of course not, but these scenes were meant to be over-the-top, gratuitous, and indulgent — that’s what made them fun. It was also reassuring: “See? Becoming a whole new person is so delightful. You, too, can reinvent yourself with a high credit limit and strong biceps!”