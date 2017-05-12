It might be that we’re all still operating under post-recession austerity. Dr. Warner points out that economic downturns affect depictions of conspicuous consumption. “After the Great Depression, there were definitely concerns from those working within the film industry that film and fashion tie-ins were a bit crass. There is something specific about the 2008 recession and the rise of digital and mobile media that have together caused problems for the relationship between fashion and film and TV.” Showing characters on Gossip Girl coming out of Cartier with red shopping bags might have felt escapist in 2007, but by 2009, such a gratuitous display of spending would've been a turnoff when most people were tightening their budgets. Today, the economy is healthy. Unemployment is at the lowest it’s been in 10 years, but consumers are still wary. “The recession is over but it’s not been forgotten,” says Warner. “It’s had a residual effect on consumption practices.”