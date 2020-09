There is a synergy that exists between color and emotion — just like the image we put out to the world with our clothing choices, color inside our homes encapsulates our mindsets. As we ease into the end of a tumultuous 2020, Pantone officially released its Fashion Color Trend Report for Spring/Summer 2021 with shades that will elevate both your wardrobe and your home decor aesthetic. From creamy-colored hues like soothing off-white almond oil , to an intense blue-black that adds depth, the current core colors adapt to rather than direct the tone of our environments.