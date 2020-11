If You’re Going To Gift Shoes, Make It A Pair On This List

Some fashion fiends are into designer handbag trends while others stay up on the latest and greatest in loungewear . And then, there are the ones who passionately prefer shoes over everything. Under ordinary circumstances, gifting footwear is not THE move — but, for the shoe enthusiast, it can be considered the ultimate holiday gesture. Finding the appropriate pair that's equal parts stylish, comfortable, and actually fits their foot is no simple undertaking. And with so many options varying from edgy and biker-adjacent to sporty and chic, it's difficult to know where to even begin.