If You’re Going To Gift Shoes, Make It A Pair On This List

Some fashion fiends are into designer handbag trends while others stay up on the latest and greatest in loungewear. And then, there are the ones who passionately prefer shoes over everything. Under ordinary circumstances, gifting footwear is not THE move — but, for the shoe enthusiast, it can be considered the ultimate holiday gesture. Finding the appropriate pair that's equal parts stylish, comfortable, and actually fits their foot is no simple undertaking. And with so many options varying from edgy and biker-adjacent to sporty and chic, it's difficult to know where to even begin.
That's where we come in. If you're going to gift a pair of shoes, then make it easier on yourself and your shoe-obsessed giftee by choosing a pair off this list. We've vetted Refinery29 readers' top-bought pairs from top-performing stories onsite (anonymously, of course), each covering a wide range of styles and budgets — from crowd-pleasing clogs to street-chic sneakers and boots that were actually made for walking.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.