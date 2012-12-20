Let us guess — you just received the email blast from your fave Mint, and noticed your wardrobe could really use the addition of those sparkly ShoeMint pumps, and your BFF would adore that architectural cocktail ring from JewelMint. But, you honestly can't afford to stress about shipping this late in the game. We get it, and we've got solutions.
If you're the type that prefers to peruse in-store (or just saved the shopping until the final hours), head on over to The Mints holiday sample sale — only a stone's throw from The Beverly Center. You'll find everything from cozy T-shirts to sky-high stilettos available for up to 90% less than the already bargain prices. Plus, if you need more motivation to stock up on last-minute buys, customers will score an extra 20% off purchases over $150 — incentive indeed!
So, put aside the MacBook and get there before Sunday — the best part is that there aren't extra shipping costs. How fab is that?
When: Thursday, December 20 and Friday, December 21, noon to 9 p.m.; Saturday, December 22 and Sunday, December 23, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 8474 West 3rd Street (near North La Cienega Boulevard); no phone.
Photo: Via Shoemint
