Shinola's top-of-the-line factory felt more like a start-up than many of the offices we've seen in NYC. Aside from Shinola's own bottled cola, we found the chicest break room we've ever seen (furnished with restored wood, vintage posters, and a ping pong table). The fact that the company also happens to be bringing jobs and industry back to Detroit is both part of its do-gooder ethos as well as a happy byproduct of the quality work that goes into its sought-after, luxury wares. The best part is, there's no style sacrificed in the process. We could go on about the friends we made, all we learned about watches, and what it was like to ride one of the signature bikes around Detroit (ahem, all awesome), but instead, we'll let the hands behind the watch hands do the talking for us.