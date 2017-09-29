Shark Tank falls into that sweet spot of reality TV where viewers at home get to be as opinionated and vicious as they like. Often we spend the entire hour half-slumped on the couch either vigorously agreeing with a shark's decision to fund, yelling at their lack of realizing the true potential of a new dog subscription box, or cringing at the tense interrogation the sharks can throw down. While cool electric skateboards and kid lemonade stands that come with well placed emotional backstories are the show's primary focus, let's not forget the array of fashion brands that have paraded through the tank.