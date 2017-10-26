Your Guide To Non-Cheesy Lingerie

Now, we know "sexy" lingerie can veer totally cheesy with its ruffles, bows, and over-the-top embellishments. But, if your lingerie-drawer aspirations are like ours, you'd rather have fuzzy pom-poms on your key chains rather than on your body. If you're not into all those bells and whistles, you should never feel like they're your sole option. After all, your underpinnings should reflect you as much as the rest of your closet does each day.
Even if it's for our eyes only, our lingerie — be it a cheeky panty or a lace bralette — helps us feel (and look) our most confident. And, it's attitude that's important when crafting a sexy look and not necessarily super-provocative cutouts and unnecessary spangles. So, instead of all that, we found a few subtly scintillating skivvy picks — like retro cuts, longline bras, and satin sets — even the most minimalist of dressers can get behind. Ooh-la-la? Definitely.