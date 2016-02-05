There’s nothing that kills the romantic vibes faster than a bedroom that needs major TLC. So if you’re hoping to set the mood for you and your S.O., or just want to turn it into a peaceful place for some "me" moments, we get it. It’s time to upgrade those worn-out sheets and ditch the peeling posters for something a bit more grown-up.
After all, the bedroom is a sanctuary of sorts. We’ve rounded up 10 items that will help you turn your room into a love den in a snap. From upgrading your mattress to burning some high-quality incense, your bedroom just got way sexier. You can thank us later.
This month, we're sharing steamy personal stories, exploring ways to have even better sex, and wading through the complicated dynamics that follow us into the bedroom. Here's to a very happy February. Check out more, right here.