1 p.m. — I head out for my lunchtime walk and call J. to check in. He's not in great spirits today and thinks he'll have to skip our walks and the gym for the rest of the week because his homework load just grew even more than he expected for the week. I can tell he's frustrated so I let him go and call my mom. I head back to the office to warm up lunch and watch some Gilmore Girls. Today I have leftover white bean chili with some tortilla chips and some steamed green beans.



4:40 p.m. — I grab an apple for a quick afternoon snack while I wrap up my workday. Today was pretty slow at work but I'm hoping that J. will be able to relax a bit tonight.



5:30 p.m. — J. and I get changed and take the dog for a long walk. It's beautiful outside and we even hold hands for a bit. We admire all the trees starting to bloom and chat about our day. We really love taking these daily walks together because it's a time for us to focus on each other and stay off our phones for a bit. Still no sickies for the doggy so I think she has made a recovery!



6:50 p.m. — We get home and J. sits down to play some video games. I start to prepare dinner and tonight is a new recipe! I'm making a mushroom stroganoff with red lentil pasta. While I'm cooking dinner, my little brother calls me and we chat for about 30 minutes. I hop off the phone to plate up our dinner. Unfortunately, it's not the best and we give it a solid 6/10. Still very edible but a bit bland for our taste.



8 p.m. — We clean up from dinner and commence our nighttime ritual. Finish off the third Pirates of the Caribbean and more foam rolling for me. I also step on J.'s back for a bit.



9 p.m. — J.eats a donut I brought him from work and some popcorn. I make myself a peanut butter protein mug cake with some chocolate chips. We finish up our snacks and head to bed with the doggy.



Daily Total: $0